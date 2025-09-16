Thinking Of Buying A House With Solar Panels? Here Are The Most Important Things To Know

Buying a home is not an easy decision, and there's more to consider than curb appeal, location, or square footage. Sustainability is another key factor. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), more than half of clients show interest in eco-friendly features, including solar panels.

Solar panels not only add value to a property but also reduce electricity costs and reliance on the grid. On paper, this might sound like a win-win — a home that's both cheaper to power and eco-friendly. However, it's worth noting that buying a home with panels isn't as simple as it seems.

Generally speaking, solar panels are frequently marketed as valuable selling points, but not all installations are equal. In fact, the distinction mainly lies in the ownership structure.

When you buy a home with solar panels that are part of the property, for instance, you'll reap the full benefits immediately. Think of tax benefits and utility bill savings. On the other hand, if you buy a house with a leased solar system, you'll enjoy lower utility bills, but you'll still need to make ongoing lease payments.