How Do Solar Panel Leases Work And What Are The Pros And Cons?

Solar panels are an excellent renewable energy option for homeowners. Not only do they reduce your monthly electric bill, but they can even help you earn additional income from excess solar energy in the form of Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs).

One of the biggest roadblocks when it comes to solar panel adoption is the upfront cost. Depending on how much solar energy you require and the size of the system, costs can range anywhere between $14,000 and $35,000. There are also other hidden costs of home solar panels, such as maintenance to keep them running effectively. If you're unable to pay for the panels upfront, or are ineligible for a loan, investing in solar panels might not be an option for you.

That's where solar panel leases come in as a convenient alternative. With solar leases, homeowners will pay a fixed monthly amount to a third-party provider to lease the solar panels and get access to the electricity generated by them. While this doesn't result in the kind of savings that come from owning the panels, you'll still benefit from lower utility bills.