You May Be Surprised By How Long It Takes Solar Panels To Pay For Themselves

A growing number of Americans view solar panels as a worthwhile investment. They are most often installed on the roof of homes in the hope that they will help save on the electric bill. Generating your own electricity should mean that you will purchase less from your utility, and in some cases, you may generate enough to sell back to your electric company. Solar panels may also increase your property value thanks to the clean energy that can help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, more than five million homes have installed solar panels in the U.S., representing about 7% of American homes. Over half of that number have been installed since 2020 and more than 25% of those homes were motivated to do so thanks to the tax incentives offered by the federal government's Inflation Reduction Act.

Consumers believe that solar panels can deliver savings, but how long does it take for such an investment to pay off? The cost of solar panels depends on many factors, but a typical installation is about $30,000. It takes a homeowner an average of about 10 years to pay off the initial investment but it may be several years less for some and more for others. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump eliminated the residential solar investment tax credit and the program sunsets on December 31, 2025.