5 Of The Most Common Solar Panel Scams (And How To Avoid Them)

Installing solar panels on your home has obvious benefits; you passively soak up and store power on a sunny day, which lets you draw less from the public grid and save a few bucks on utility bills. The idea that you won't have to pay for electricity at all is one of the common solar panel myths, but it's a helpful boost to keep costs down and reduce fossil-fuel use. Still, there's a lot to know before installing solar panels on your home. And as with every good thing in life, there are those out there who seek to exploit solar panels for a quick buck.

Since home solar panel installation is still a relatively young business, there's ample room for bad actors to wiggle their way in to make a go at your wallet. Sometimes these scams arise from genuine, if rather shady, solar companies using hostile or annoying business tactics, while others are the work of full-on crooks looking to sell you a lemon for far more than it's worth. It's on you to be vigilant and watch for the red flags so you don't end up in the hole on fees or a victim of identity theft. Here are a few of the most common angles bad actors can try, as well as how to counter them.