What Is The 33% Rule For Solar Panels?

Anyone thinking of adding solar panels to their home has plenty of decisions to make before they begin the installation process. There are different types of solar panels, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. A typical household can save upwards of 90% on its electricity bill with solar panels. However, factors like the location and layout of an array can make a huge difference to their cost-effectiveness. If you're considering solar panels and want to generate as much power as possible, it might seem logical to try to cram as many panels onto your rooftop as possible. However, doing so might put you in breach of local or state planning laws, so it's always worth being aware of which laws are enforced in your area.

One of the most common rules in place is referred to as the 33% rule, and it dictates where you're allowed to place solar panels in relation to the edge of your sloped roof. Specifically, it refers to section 1204.2.1.2 of the International Fire Code, or IFC, which mandates at least an 18-inch (457 mm) setback along both sides of a horizontal ridge when photovoltaic arrays occupy less than 33% of the total roof area. If the array occupies more than 33% of the total roof area, the minimum setback width increases to 36 inches.