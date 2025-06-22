Mini ITX Vs. Micro ATX: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're building or upgrading your PC, the size of its motherboard plays a big role in choosing computer components. It affects everything from how many parts you can install to how much room your case needs to how many ports are available. Mini ITX and Micro ATX are two common choices for those who want a more portable build or something that doesn't take up as much real estate as a standard ATX case.

Both Mini-ITX and Micro ATX boards are squares, whereas standard ATX is a rectangle. Between the two smaller sizes, the Mini-ITX board is noticeably smaller at 6.7 inches x 6.7 inches, while the Micro ATX measures 9.6 inches x 9.6 inches. That extra space matters when you're thinking about expansion, airflow, and compatibility. While both boards are designed to work in smaller cases, they do target different needs.

Mini-ITX is a better fit for ultra-compact systems and can be found among some of the best motherboards for gaming. Micro ATX, on the other hand, offers more room without taking up as much space as standard ATX, allowing for more hardware options. So if you're deciding between the two, start with size and how much flexibility you need. From there, it's all about what kind of build you're planning, whether you want something ultra-compact or a system with more room to grow.