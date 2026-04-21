Tower PC Vs. Mini PC: How To Choose The Right Setup For You

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Typically, when we talk about computers, two forms come to mind — laptops and desktop PCs. Fewer think of the third option — a mini PC. Think of it as a hybrid between the two. It still offers great processing capabilities while being compact enough to be carried around. A traditional tower PC resembles a tall, bulky box that sits under or on top of your desk. Most gaming PCs take this form, but it is also very common in commercial spaces.

A mini PC features a similar set of components inside, but condenses it into a much smaller chassis that usually sits right next to your monitor. The Mac mini that we reviewed is an example of a mini PC that runs Apple's macOS. There is a good variety of options over at the Windows side, too. Being smaller has its advantages — from being easier to move around to fitting well in tight workspaces. A mini PC should be on your priority list if you want solid performance but don't want to commit to a bulky experience.

Despite there being a good selection of mini PCs available on marketplaces like Amazon, you'll notice that they're often priced conservatively compared to tower PCs, which seem to have no upper limit. This makes decision-making a bit clearer, since those looking for a high-octane build end up defaulting to tower PCs.