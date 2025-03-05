7 Amazon-Sold Gaming PCs We Would Actually Recommend

Gaming PCs, also known as prebuilts, often get a bad rep. Users complain about things like poor component choices and bad value for the money, not to mention subpar cooling or mismatched hardware. However, a gaming PC is the perfect gateway to thousands of titles, from cutting-edge AAA blockbusters to those old games you can't seem to put down. Still, for many, gaming PCs are a lot more difficult to handle than a console. After all, the idea is that you'd build your own PC, and picking out components is no easy feat. Having to put them together is even worse.

I love toying with different builds and have built well over a hundred desktops during the past two decades, but even though I'm a bit of a building fanatic, I know how intimidating the process is to people who just want something to game on. Fortunately, some companies make the idea of building your own PC unnecessary. You can pick up a good ready-made desktop—you just need to know what to look for. As a PC builder of over 20 years, I know that these complaints are often rooted in reality. This prompted me to pick out the top seven Amazon gaming PC options you can go ahead and buy right now, hassle-free and ready to go.

Below, I'll introduce you to the best gaming PCs on Amazon right now, ranging from budget options to true beasts. I've picked them out based on my own experience with these brands, but also the PCs themselves, and more importantly, the hardware inside of them. I also took reviews into account to make sure others agreed with my verdict.

