6 Cool Uses For A Raspberry Pi Cluster

Several people in the maker space have made clusters using the miniature computers made by Raspberry Pi. The small form-factor PCs are immensely popular for these kinds of projects because they are compact, affordable, and relatively easy to work with. Raspberry Pi products are also supported by a massive community of developers that share open-source software. This allows Pi owners to use them in all kinds of projects without having to pay expensive licensing fees. Clusters are made when you connect two or more computers together so that they can be controlled together as if they were a single unit. The official Raspberry Pi website has step-by-step instructions that walk you through the process of putting one of these clusters together using its mini-PCs, but you might be wondering why you might want to build one and what kinds of tasks you would use it for.

Advertisement

The uses for a Raspberry Pi cluster are a bit eclectic. Attaching one PC to another doesn't automatically double the processing power or memory for single-task uses, but it does create a system that can handle a higher multi-task load than either individual computer would be able to perform on its own. It's particularly useful for expanding the capabilities of your home network. It isn't the kind of thing that most people would typically use a Raspberry Pi for, but it does open the door for some interesting applications.