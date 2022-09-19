Setting Up A Minecraft Server Is Easier Than You May Think

Next, we'll create the script to auto-launch the "Minecraft" server; it saves you the hassle of entering a command every time, plus you can use the batch script to troubleshoot if necessary later on.

1. Open Notepad on the PC either from the search bar or the Start menu.

2. Paste the following code in the new document:

@ECHO OFF

java -Xmx1024M -Xms1024M -jar minecraft_server.1.19.2.jar nogui

pause

3. Click on File in Notepad, and then click Save As.

4. In the Explorer window that opens, navigate to the "Minecraft" Server folder you previously created.

5. Within that same window, change the "Save as" type in the drop-down menu from "Text Documents" to "All files."

6. Name the file "Launcher.bat" and then click Save. The text document will be saved as a batch file.

Make sure the version specified in the code you copy and paste into the text document matches the .jar file you downloaded from the "Minecraft" website. Also, the 1024M part of the code tells the server how much memory it's allowed to use, as explained on the Minecraft Wiki. You can allocate 2048M or 4096M for 2GB and 4GB of RAM, respectively; simply replace the 1024M in the code with your desired amount of memory.

The "nogui" appended to the end of the code loads the server without the graphical interface. The command saves resources, but you can leave out the "nogui" part if you want to work with the Mojang interface. The command prompt typically closes itself once a batch file is loaded, but the "pause" in the commands listed above prevents that, which is helpful for troubleshooting.