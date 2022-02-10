Microsoft Gives Minecraft: Java Edition Players A Deadline To Migrate Accounts

"Minecraft" developer Mojang has announced via a recent email that Java Edition players won't be able to put off migrating from their old accounts to a Microsoft account any longer. While the company previously released a video explaining that everyone would need to make the switch back in October 2020, it was also planning a cutoff date for sometime in 2021.

Clearly, things didn't quite go according to the planned timeline, but now it's official: you have until March 10, 2022, to migrate your Java Edition account over to a Microsoft account, otherwise, you won't be able to play. And you'll get a free cape!

Mojang has made it clear the account change will not affect the game's Java Edition in any tangible way, so modders don't have to worry about losing any of their work or the option of using "Minecraft" as a bigger sandbox than its own Sandbox mode. This change is purely intended to work as a new — and, according to Mojang, more secure — way to log in.