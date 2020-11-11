Minecraft Dungeons is getting a multiplayer surprise

It’s been a little while since we last heard from Minecraft Dungeons, but today the folks at Mojang made a pretty big announcement about the game. As it turns out, cross-platform multiplayer is on the way for Minecraft Dungeons, and it’ll be arriving next week. That, of course, means that you’ll be able to play through Minecraft Dungeons with your friends regardless of the platform they’re playing on.

In a tweet published to the official Minecraft Dungeons Twitter account today, Mojang revealed that cross-platform multiplayer will be arriving in the game on November 17th. Functionality will be going live across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One. There’s no mention of the Xbox Series X in the tweet, which leaves us wondering if cross-platform multiplayer will work for that console as well.

Heroes, are you listening?! Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOY — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) November 11, 2020

In any case, Mojang has been fairly busy with Minecraft Dungeons ever since it launched in May. In July we saw the release of the Jungle Awakens expansion, which brought three new missions, new enemies, and a collection of new weapons, armor, and artifacts. Jungle Awakens was followed rather quickly by Creeping Winter in September, with this one adding a further three missions and new enemies to defeat.

The DLC content doesn’t stop with those two expansions, as Mojang is gearing up to launch a third DLC pack. This one, called Howling Peaks, was announced last month. We’ll see it launch in December with new artifacts, enemies, and a wind mechanic.

So, between cross-platform multiplayer and the impending release of Howling Peaks, it looks like Minecraft Dungeons is going to finish the year strong. We’ll let you know when Microsoft and Mojang release more information about Minecraft Dungeons, but for now, look for cross-platform multiplayer to drop next week.