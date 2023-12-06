5 Of The Best Website Building Tools For Small Businesses (And How To Get Started)

Now more than ever, it's important to have a business website. It makes you look credible and professional, helps reach more potential customers, and ultimately simplifies or automates many of your processes.

But we all know websites aren't the cheapest to get done. On average, hiring a website designer will cost anywhere between $500 to $2,000 for a small business. You can expect to pay up to $5,000 if the site includes e-commerce and order management features.

One alternative is to make a DIY project out of it, but you probably don't have the technical skills to build a functional website. Here's where website builders come in: these platforms allow you to build a website without writing code. All the backend work is already done, so you don't have to start from scratch, and you get pre-built templates and easy drag-and-drop tools to customize appearance and function.

To help you get started, here are five of the best website builders around and how to use each of them to create a website that represents your business well.