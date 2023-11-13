How To Use Apple's Freeform App (And Why You Should)

If your iPhone runs on iOS 16.2 or later, you might have noticed a strange new app named Freeform. You open it out of curiosity and find a blank, gridded page staring back at you, plus a bunch of icons that reveal even more confusing options. Well, what the heck is this thing? What does the Freeform app do? A lot, it turns out.

The app is essentially a virtual whiteboard with extendable white space, and you can use it to write, doodle, sketch, or draw ideas. This blank canvas can be intimidating, but don't worry—we've done the legwork and explored Freeform's features to give you an overview of all the amazing things you can accomplish. You'll also find it useful for collaborative creative efforts since it integrates seamlessly with FaceTime and Messages.

Freeform is probably at its best if you're using the app on an iPad and own an Apple Pencil, but you could still use it to make some cool stuff on your iPhone or Mac. No matter which device you're on, here's how to get started.