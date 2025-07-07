How Much Power The Nvidia RTX 5090 Can Actually Pull At Its Peak

Each new generation of Nvidia's flagship graphics cards has grown increasingly more power-hungry, and the GeForce RTX 5090 is the apex of that trend. It launched in January 2025 for $1,999 and is the most powerful consumer GPU as of this publication, outperforming the previous generation's top GPUs. Understandably, it's been the talk of the town even before its launch — and not just for performance. With great performance comes great power consumption because this card is rated to draw a massive 575 watts of power.

A deep dive by the team at Overclocking found the Founders Edition card averaging a hefty 559 watts while running "Cyberpunk 2077" in 4K. But that's just the average and doesn't paint the full picture. Reviewers have found that the RTX 5090 is prone to momentary "power excursions," basically brief spikes that go well beyond the card's official rating. For instance, Igor's Lab put a Founders Edition card on their bench and measured a series of increasingly intense spikes. They found that it hits 738 W for up to 10 milliseconds and 901.1 W for moments shorter than a single millisecond.

Now, the figures may sound alarming, but they are actually normal for high-end cards. Plus, the spikes fall within the capabilities of the latest ATX 3.1 PSU specification — though they could pose a problem for older PSUs built under the ATX 2.51 standard. The issue lies with the 2.51 standard itself, which, unlike its successors, lacked any official specification for handling transient loads. An older PSU is likely to interpret these rapid power spikes as a fault, triggering the OCP and shutting down the system to protect the components. Conversely, the ATX 3.0 and 3.1 standards were specifically developed to continue working under such stress.