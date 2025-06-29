Is It Safe To Overclock A GPU? (And What's The Worst Thing That Can Happen If You Do?)

The practice of "overclocking," specifically in regards to PC components, means to deliberately push a component past its manufacturer-established limits to generate improved performance. In layman's terms, if a particular component is performing at 100% of its capacity, to overclock it would be to push it above that into 110% or even 115% of its capacity. The PC components typically subjected to overclocking are the RAM, CPU, and GPU.

Overclocking your RAM can speed up your PC, and overclocking your CPU can improve your general performance. Meanwhile, overclocking your GPU can increase your PC's graphical processing capabilities, improving the overall speed and quality at which your PC renders complicated imagery. For example, an overclocked GPU could be helpful for running strenuous video games, as it would increase your framerate and cut down on processing lag.

However, you can't push something beyond its established limits without incurring some manner of penalty. Overclocking a GPU in short bursts can give you temporary performance improvements, but if you leave your GPU in that state long-term, the increased heat and power load will cause it to wear out much faster than usual. Additionally, your PC may not be able to keep up with the increased performance, not unlike placing a massive engine into a tiny car.