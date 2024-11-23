What Is MSI Afterburner, And Is It Safe To Use When Overclocking Your GPU?

When it comes to gaming on a PC, a lot of the culture is about maximizing the performance of your computer. PC gamers spend thousands upon thousands of dollars to optimize the perfect systems, and even when money is not a factor, they tend to want to squeeze every last drop of performance out of their hardware with whatever tweaks they are capable of safely pulling off. This includes overclocking CPUs, graphics cards, and even RAM, increasing the clock speed beyond the factory default to enhance performance at the risk of more energy being used and more heat being generated as a result.

Advertisement

Those focused on reducing energy consumption and heat generation may, on the other hand, opt to undervolt their GPU, CPU, or RAM, bringing down the energy use and heat production to the most that the user is comfortable with while still performing at the level they're seeking.

There are plenty of software tools that can be used to overclock the various applicable computer components, and one of the most well-known for overclocking GPUs is MSI Afterburner. Available from, of course, MSI, a graphics card OEM, it's not necessarily an MSI-developed product: Under the hood, it uses the same core as RivaTuner, a well-known freeware utility, just with MSI layering its own user interface over the top of the application. Even with a shiny utility from a graphics card OEM, though, overclocking can be intimidating, so let's take a look at how it works and if it's safe.

Advertisement