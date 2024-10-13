What Does MSI Stand For On The PC Brand?
Several brands come to mind when one thinks of high-performance computers, laptops, and PC components. Razer, Gigabyte, ASUS, NZXT, Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Alienware, to name a few, are known for producing high-quality hardware that can handle ultra-demanding tasks and run the latest games with ease.
The same can be said of MSI. If you've ever shopped around for a gaming laptop or a powerful PC, you've likely come across its products. The logo — which features a stylized dragon within a shield — is instantly recognizable. It is also often associated with exceptional performance, especially in the gaming community. But what is MSI, and what does this abbreviation stand for? Why are MSI-branded products so popular among gamers and PC enthusiasts?
For a start, let's point out that MSI stands for Micro-Star International. Micro-Star International is a Taiwanese company that specializes in producing high-performance desktop computers, laptops, motherboards, graphic cards, accessories, and PC components. Founded in 1986, Micro-Star International broke onto the scene as a company focused on producing graphics cards and motherboards. As the global personal computer market expanded, MSI diversified its product range, gradually cementing itself as a household name in the gaming and PC enthusiast communities.
MSI and the gaming community
While it wasn't until 2004 that MSI released its first laptop, the M510C, the company has continued to put its stamp on the computer gaming market, releasing innovative devices such as the Titan GT77 gaming laptop. Where does MSI stand today? Micro-Star International is now one of the largest manufacturers of hardware and computer equipment in the world, with a market cap of over 140 billion. The company employs around 13 thousands people in total, and sells its products in markets across the globe.
MSI's product range currently includes various types of laptops and desktop PCs, handhelds, monitors, graphics cards, motherboards, peripherals, servers, automotive products, and a wide variety of PC components. Micro-Star International also has a massive presence in the e-sports industry. If you're a gamer, you've probably seen the MSI logo at events like DreamHack and PAX, or online during live streams of tournaments and competitions. The organization even has its own e-sports tournament, called MSI MGA (Masters Gaming Arena), which offers substantial prizes to competitive gamers. Additionally, MSI has sponsored numerous professional e-sports teams worldwide, including FANATIC, Evil Geniuses, MAD TEAM, and Cloud 9.
MSI also has a vibrant online community, or rather several communities. The brand has its own forum, where gamers can connect, share tips, discuss MSI hardware, PC and laptop gaming accessories, and ask for technical support or troubleshooting advice. There's also the r/MSI_Gaming community on Reddit, which is moderated by members of the MSI USA team — this is a pretty popular community, with some 60 thousand members, and you should probably check it out if you're thinking about purchasing MSI products.