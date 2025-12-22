5 Raspberry Pi Projects That Can Replace Your Expensive Subscriptions

With changes likely coming to Netflix and HBO Max, you might be feeling like it's time to start streaming your own digital copies of movies and TV shows. Our favorite example of this is YouTuber Jeff Geerling's creation of a TV streaming box using a 4GB Raspberry Pi 5. Jeff uses LibreELEC and Kodi for his own box, but there are other ways to do this; some have made their Raspberry Pi into an Android TV with Emteria OS. Setup for the LibreELEC version is relatively painless. Once you copy over your content, the device can automatically beautify your files with metadata and box art thereafter.

Despite being a device you can grab for as little as $45 (the 4GB model runs you $75) the Raspberry Pi 5 won't struggle with full 4K, HDR content. You'll have some limited access to AirPlay, and be able to access YouTube content as well, but running paid streaming services will depend on your implementation — then again, we're trying to get rid of those, aren't we? There are tons of options when it comes to how you control a Raspberry Pi streaming box, such as using HDMI-CEC with an existing remote, or remoting into the Pi from another device on the network.

This isn't just a streaming box replacement, it's a good replacement. You can keep tinkering with it for years, and it won't stop working because software updates have been arbitrarily cut short. Compared to the cost of some streaming devices out there, it might even be cheaper, too, in addition to being ad-free and customizable.