NAS Vs. Cloud Storage: Which Is The Cheaper Option In The Long Run?

If you're paying subscription fees for cloud storage, you might be wondering if Network Attached Storage (NAS) is cheaper in the long run. The answer is that yes, it is. But that only tells you part of the story. To work out the best option for you, you need to know how long the 'long run' is. Mostly, this depends on how much data you need to store. To help you visualize the storage amounts we're going to be referring to in this article, one terabyte (TB) can hold around 250 HD movies. Of course, your own storage requirements might include photos, music libraries, documents, videos, or something else entirely.

NAS is a small device with one or more hard drives inside that you keep in your home. Unlike a regular external hard drive that plugs directly into your computer, NAS connects to your Wi-Fi router or Ethernet network, so any device on your home network — like your phone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV — can access it.

Cloud storage works in a similar way, but instead of keeping the device in your home, your files are stored on servers owned by third parties and accessed over the internet. This means you don't have to manage any hardware yourself, but you're relying on a third party to store and protect your data. You're almost certainly already using cloud storage in some capacity, as it's integrated into many devices and applications like Microsoft Outlook. For small amounts of storage, for example, up to 5 GB, it's usually free. If you want to store more, you'll need to pay for a regular subscription. This could work out more expensive than using NAS. There's an explanation of our methods of comparing prices at the end of this article.