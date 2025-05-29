This Niche App Lets You Stream PC Games To Your Phone (Even If You're Miles Away)

Having a powerful gaming PC is great, but that doesn't mean you have to stay glued to your desk to enjoy your favorite titles. With the right setup, you can stream your entire game library straight to your Android or iPhone and play comfortably from anywhere, even if you're miles away from your rig.

Moonlight is a free, open-source app that lets you stream games from your PC to your phone. It turns your gaming computer into a server and sends gameplay to your phone or tablet over the internet. You can think of it as TeamViewer, but for gaming. A major benefit of using Moonlight is that you're not limited to a specific game launcher, meaning you can play just about any game installed on your PC, and it's not just for streaming to Android and iOS devices. You can use Moonlight to stream on other computers running macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and even Linux. It even supports streaming to Apple TV, Android TV, and LG webOS TVs.

Sure, popular cloud gaming services let you stream games without even owning a PC. With Moonlight, there are no monthly subscription fees, and you're not stuck with a fixed game library. Since it streams directly from your own PC, you can play any game that you already have installed.

