These Apps Make It Easy To Organize Your Digital Game Collection Fast

If you're primarily a PC gamer, then odds are good you do the majority of your gaming day-to-day on Steam. However, while Steam is definitely the most ubiquitous PC gaming platform, it's definitely not the only one. Competing platforms like the Epic Games Store, as well as publisher-specific platforms like Origin, Ubisoft Connect, and Battle.net, are all vying for space on your PC. If you've purchased and regularly play games on all of these platforms, keeping track of everything can become a real headache, to say nothing of DRM-free straggler games picked up here and there.

If you're tired of manually adding and removing games from other platforms to your Steam library in an effort to keep everything straight, it might be time to try a bit of an organizational overhaul. For this purpose, there are several major apps available that will get your entire digital game collection in order in a hurry: Playnite, One Game Launcher, and GOG Galaxy 2.0 library organization apps that will help to future-proof your overall gaming experience alongside regular hardware updates. These apps serve similar purposes of getting all of your games across multiple platforms in a single place, though they go about it in subtly different ways that could have an effect on your overall experience.

