10 Easy Raspberry Pi Projects You Can Tackle With Basic Gear

The first version of the Raspberry Pi was released in 2012 and designed to get accessible, customizable computers into the hands of the next generation of computer programmers. Intended for the education market, the Raspberry Pi's simplicity, affordability, and flexibility made it widely popular among hobbyists.

Starting as an individual single-board computer (a single circuit board featuring all of the processors and functions necessary for a working computer), the Raspberry Pi has evolved into a variety of devices, attachments, and accessories. If you want to learn to build and program computers, they are the perfect entry point, and for more experienced hobbyists they're the perfect platform for a little homebrew tinkering.

The Raspberry Pi isn't as powerful as more conventional computers, but it's also not as power hungry, which is perfect for newbies and experimentation. After all, when you're learning to drive or going off-road, you don't need a sports car. If you've been curious about a Raspberry Pi or you've picked one up and you're not sure what to do with it, here are some of the best and easiest projects you can pull off with basic supplies and a little elbow grease.

