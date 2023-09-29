How To Make A Raspberry Pi Minecraft Server

Minecraft is the most popular game in the world, and that's partially because of the way the game lets users connect and create their own worlds. If you want to play with friends on your own terms, the best way to do that is by creating your own Minecraft server. Utilizing your own server is a great way to create a custom and privately controlled place for you and your friends to play the game.

If you're looking for a fast and convenient way to do it, then using a Raspberry Pi microcomputer is one of your best bets. These microcomputer devices are a great little IT project, and once it is up and running the computer takes little to no maintenance.

Here's a guide to setting up your own Minecraft server on a Raspberry Pi, including what equipment you will need, setting up the server, and logging in to play with your friends.