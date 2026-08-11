7 Samsung Galaxy Phone Accessories That Just Work

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Long gone are the days when people would carry their phone in their pocket and be done with it. Today's smartphones are more powerful, more versatile, and there are plenty of ways to accessorize them. This is especially true for Samsung owners. Samsung has the largest share of the Android smartphone market, so there's a much wider range of accessories available for Samsung phones because accessory companies want to target the largest audiences.

So, why would you need accessories? There are loads of reasons. Every time my wife or I drop one of our phones, the household motto is, "well, that's why we wear cases." Plus, Samsung phones (and most other smartphones) can interact with all sorts of devices, like smart home gadgets, smartwatches, and even trackers that you can attach to your keys or backpack. Modern Samsung phones can also work with magnetic accessories similar to Apple's MagSafe, which gives you a whole other category of accessories to explore.

It can definitely get overwhelming if you don't engage with that part of the industry very often. I've spent enough time exploring that side of the industry, and I think several accessories are well worth considering since they add enough functionality to justify their cost. Better yet, they work with modern Samsung devices without the need for complicated setups or technical knowledge.