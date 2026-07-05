5 More Affordable Android Phones To Consider Before A Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

If you're looking for a premium Android phone that doesn't compromise on performance or camera quality one bit, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has pretty much nailed the formula of creating a high-end smartphone and has simply been refining it over the past few generations. You're buying an Ultra device from Samsung if you value a smartphone with a large, vibrant display and a camera system that rivals the likes of the iPhone and the Pixel. Of course, you also get to enjoy the built-in S Pen that comes in handy during note-taking or sketching.

Spec-wise, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and a terabyte of storage. It features a quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S26 Ultra also offers the Privacy Display, which is a hardware addition that prevents prying eyes from peeking into your phone from side angles.

As feature-packed as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is, it also costs more than most mainstream smartphones. At a starting price of $1,300 for the 256GB variant, you'd really have to be surrounded by Samsung's ecosystem to justify the asking price. If you don't happen to be locked in by a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, however, it might be worth looking at some of the other options out there.