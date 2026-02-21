5 High-Quality Phones You Can Get That Aren't An iPhone

There is fierce competition for smartphones at every price point, but the iPhone is the easiest to recommend to those who want an all-around premium experience. Sure, it might not be the best bang for your buck when you start comparing specifications, but buying an iPhone assures you of an experience that excels in terms of performance, camera quality, and ecosystem perks.

If you aren't already deeply engrossed in Apple's ecosystem with accessories like AirPods, Apple Watch, or AirTags, it's going to be much simpler to look for alternatives. Furthermore, iOS hasn't been as flawless or smooth in recent years, so moving to Android might actually be a good idea. The problem persists — with so many phones available to pick from, which Android smartphone will end up matching the quality that the iPhone offers?

Turns out, upper mid-range and premium-grade flagships from Samsung, Google, and other brands are more than capable contenders. As for which factors make a phone high in quality, we figured that a worthy alternative to the iPhone must be premiumly built, sport class-leading cameras, and deliver solid performance. We used the current-generation iPhone 17 Pro which starts at $1,099, as our point of comparison. It uses the best components Apple has to offer. You can find out more about our methodology at the end of this read.