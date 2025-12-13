This iPhone 17 Feature Won't Work If You Use A Traditional Screen Protector

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For more than a few generations now, the base iPhone has barely seen meaningful improvements, with last year's iPhone 16 still shipping with an unfortunate 60Hz display. So the September 2025 Apple event surprised us all when the base iPhone 17 turned out to be the best model in the lineup. It finally features a 120Hz ProMotion display, so you no longer need to shell out $1000 to enjoy always-on features. The device also gets the usual spec bump internally with the A19 chip and a new Center Stage front camera that offers a much wider field of view for portrait selfies.

Pair that with a dual camera setup and a starting price of $799 for the 256GB variant, and suddenly, the trade-offs of the iPhone Air, which is a more expensive device, start getting more noticeable. Another quality-of-life improvement with the iPhone 17 is the addition of the new Ceramic Shield 2 glass. We've seen Ceramic Shield in older iPhones; it's a glass material developed by Corning reinforced with ceramic nanocrystals to provide better protection against drops and scratches.

Ceramic Shield 2 comes with a new coating that offers three times better scratch resistance, according to Apple. More importantly, it exhibits anti-reflective properties. This provides noticeably better readability under direct sunlight or indoor lighting. Unfortunately, adding a screen protector to the new iPhone could render this new feature useless.