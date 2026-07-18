5 Popular Car Models That Haven't Had A New Generation In A While

Car makers often release a new generation of a particular model every few years to update offerings. This allows them to stay competitive by introducing new engines and technologies while still retaining the brand loyalty they've built on a particular nameplate. Some companies also take advantage of a new vehicle generation to completely redesign a car and make it feel fresh, new, and modern (although these changes sometimes miss the mark).

There is no set rule on how often a car manufacturer should release a new generation in its lineup, but it usually happens around five to eight years after a model's release. There are a few outliers out there, though, that haven't seen a new release in a while, and that's what we're looking at. These are passenger car models that are still in production but haven't seen an entirely new generation for several years, so we won't be adding the Chevrolet Express and the GMC Savanna cargo vans, which has basically remained unchanged over the past 20 years.

Note that we're not counting refreshes or facelifts, so even if a car may look completely different from the previous model year, it's still the same generation unless the car company said so. We're only relying on official announcements from car makers to determine whether a particular model year is a new generation or not.