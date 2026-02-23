After 1,200 Miles In The Lexus GX, These 3 Things Would Make Me Think Twice About It

Driving long distances has never been an issue for me. I enjoy spending time on the road, especially if I can cue up some good music, set the cruise control, and watch the horizon come at me while in good weather. I spent a lot of time in the back rows of Suburbans, station wagons, and Astro Vans as a child, so enjoying a good road trip is baked into my personality as an adult. This is just part of the reason I typically drive to visit family over 500 miles away, when most other travellers would likely fly — and that's where the Lexus GX comes into play.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The last time I took this kind of trip, I used the big three-row Chevy Suburban as my vehicle of choice. This most recent version of the see-my-family trip was done from behind the wheel of a Lexus GX — another big, three-row SUV, and one with a different set of skills. I've had limited experience with the GX in the past, so I was excited to get behind the wheel for such an extended period.

Normally, when evaluating vehicles, I take them around Los Angeles, run errands, and visit the local canyon roads. This was going to be a much more extensive test with passengers, several tanks of fuel to go through, and some inclement weather. The GX, with its combination of a rough-and-tumble attitude and upscale luxury interior, was bound to be interesting.