Mazda Is Bringing A Sleek New Paint Color To Its 2027 MX-5 Miata

The current ND generation of the Mazda MX-5 Miata is an absolute darling among car enthusiasts and sports car lovers, and for good reason. No, it doesn't offer world-beating performance numbers, but thanks to its all-out focus on lightness and response, the modern MX-5 delivers a pure driving experience that's unrivaled on the market — even compared to cars costing three or four times as much.

Apart from the MX-5's inherent and expected deficiencies in things like passenger space or cargo storage, the Miata is a sports car that's generally hard to find fault with. However, if there's one area where the modern MX-5 is notably lacking, it's in color choices. Despite its reputation as a fun-loving sports car, the ND's color palette has typically been both small and lacking in vibrance — particularly compared to the Miatas of the '90s and 2000s.

Yes, you can get the MX-5 in Mazda's eye-catching Soul Red, which has been the brand's signature color for more than a decade now, but apart from that, modern Miata buyers are limited to a small selection of hues, dominated by basic color choices like white, silver, gray, and black. For 2027, however, Mazda is adding a new, green color option to the ND-generation MX-5 for the first time — but will this relatively subdued Zinc Green Metallic option be enough to make a difference? Let's take a look at the new color and the history of green Miatas.