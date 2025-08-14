The Durango Is Good For Muscle Fans, Bad For Dodge

Now here's the bad news. Although there's been no word of impending doom as of yet, it's not always a great sign when an automaker drops an engine in a move to standardize and simplify its lineup. Before the Journey went into the wild blue yonder after the 2020 model year, Dodge simplified the range, offering only two trims and a 2.4-liter four-banger.

While moving on from the Pentastar V6 is only a minor concern for Durango buyers it might signal a larger problem within Dodge, which has done almost nothing to modernize. The new inline-six powered Dodge Chargers are cool and all, but the Dodge lineup is a getting a little thin. The company offers the Durango, a couple versions of the Charger, and the oft-forgotten Hornet, a model that has been so unpopular that Dodge is still trying to sell 2024 leftovers. Among those offerings, only the Hornet is available as a hybrid. A lineup of four models isn't enough, and it's worse when only two of them have moved into the modern era of powertrains.

Big V8-powered SUVs always have a market, and simplifying its lineup is usually a good thing for automakers. But those factors might not be enough to save Dodge from being a victim of Stellantis' struggles. In the context of Dodge's dwindling lineup and Stellantis' July bankruptcy filing in China, it might be too little, too late for Dodge.