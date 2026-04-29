5 Cars With The Fewest Design Changes Over The Last 20 Years
Generally speaking, we can tell at a glance roughly when a car was produced. Different eras have different trends and their respective signifiers — the 1950s had fins, the 1970s were big and brown, the 1980s were boxy, the 2000s were retro and luxurious (which produced some truly strange designs) — the list goes on. And the cars themselves evolved right along with those times. For instance, despite a Ford Mustang having the same general shape, characteristics, and purpose, a layperson can easily tell that the 2006 and 2026 model years are from different timeframes even if they might not know what timeframes those are, specifically.
But what about cars that have changed so little, or in such minute expressions, that it's genuinely difficult to tell? There have been many examples of such vehicles over the years, perhaps the most famous of which being the original iteration of the Volkswagen Beetle, still rocking its 1930s-era design up until 2003. A surprising amount of cars followed this trend, in fact: the Fiat 124 / Lada Riva, full-size Jeep SJ Wagoneer, classic Mini, and many others. But most of these went extinct around the turn of the millennium — what about cars that are still in production today?
Obviously, regulations and safety technology has vastly changed between 2006 and today, so let's exclude things like mandatory backup cameras, interior alterations, and so on — these factors are all compulsory on new cars. Instead, let's look at the pure design formula: Which cars are fundamentally the same thing, design-wise, from 2006 (model year 2007) to two decades later? There's quite a few, even some you might see every day.
Chevrolet Express / GMC Savanna cargo van
If you want to talk about vehicles that hardly ever change, almost any conversation must start or contain this van. Bluntly speaking, good luck figuring out what year it is without any hints from the VIN plate, because the Chevrolet Express has remained in continuous production through just one generation since 1996. It underwent exactly one facelift, adopting the mid-2000s "cat-eye" GM look in 2003. But aside from minor front fascia changes depending on year and trim, this van has remained fundamentally the same car since its inception. If it isn't broken, why fix it?
A lot of cargo and fleet vehicles follow this same philosophy, actually. Take for example the Ford Econoline, which ran up to 2013 as a van before Ford replaced it with the Transit in America — you can still buy an E-Series as a cutaway today, and the Transit serves as the basis for most modern budget-friendly camper vans. But the Chevy Express is relatively unique (at least on American roads) for still wearing the same furniture as it did over a decade ago to the point where, apart from what is absolutely mandatory, even the interior is relatively unchanged from the 2000s edition.
That isn't to say that the 2026 Chevy Express is quite literally the same truck as it was in the 2000s. Despite being built on the same platform with one generation, GM has made incremental improvements throughout its life cycle. Changes such as new engines and transmissions, dashboard designs, safety features, suspension and chassis reinforcements, and more have kept the humble Express thoroughly modernized — though you'd be forgiven for not believing that fact when looking at how they changed on the outside over the years.
UAZ-452 Bread Loaf
Not many automotive designs, period, make it over a half a century without a single substantial exterior change, much less remain in production today. While relatively obscure in the Western world, make no mistake here — this van is the current undisputed champion of anachronisms on four wheels. Known colloquially as the "Bukhanka," or "Bread Loaf" in Russian, the UAZ-452 began its life in 1958 as the Eastern Bloc's first serious take on a 4x4 minibus concept.
It was an idea born from the frozen fields of the Eastern Front, with the USSR recognizing the need for a capable, universal military utility truck — basically a halfway point between the Jeep-sized GAZ-69 and larger flatbeds. Bear in mind the landscape that such a vehicle would have to operate in — the Siberian tundra froze over in the winter before thawing into muddy summers. All-terrain capability is effectively a requirement for most Soviet transport and logistics vehicles, and the Bukhanka proved itself particularly well-suited for the job. Its universal body shape could adopt a wide variety of roles, from providing emergency services to serving as a modern overlanding and camping truck.
As for the list of changes over the years, well, the engine is slightly bigger than it used to be — it's now a 112-horsepower inline-four situated between the driver and passenger. It also received new mirrors and uprated lights, along with certain conveniences like power steering. And that's basically it; the Bukhanka is, ostensibly, identical in almost every way to its original configuration, and it's just as capable today as it ever was. It's easily one of the USSR's best designs, certainly in comparison to their atomic-powered fever dream of a car.
Toyota Land Cruiser (J70)
At first glance, this entry seems somewhat confusing — the Land Cruiser has evolved far beyond this body style, after all. In fact, the United States' version of the Land Cruiser is actually the Land Cruiser Prado, with the "true" Land Cruiser is the full-size Lexus LX. And outside the U.S., that beast of an SUV is still called the Land Cruiser. So what's with the obviously 1980s-era J70? Believe it or not, some markets (including Japan) still field this rugged off-roader nearly unchanged from its 1984 debut, namely those with high demand for a true no-frills off-roader like Australia and South Africa.
The 70-series Land Cruiser was initially launched as the successor to the venerable 40-series, that boxy 4x4 take on the Jeep. It was offered in a wide array of body styles on various wheelbases, a versatility afforded to it by being a body-on-frame design — meaning the body sits on top of a ladder frame, like any other truck. It's received various updates throughout the years as well, including new engines, transmissions, coil suspension, and more. But the only way to differentiate one year from another at a glance relies upon the front fascia.
Much like the Chevy Express, the J70 Land Cruiser received one major facelift, which updated the front end with newer square headlights, mimicking other 2000s-era Toyotas. However, as of 2024, the J70 has once again reverted to those classic round headlights while keeping a near-identical silhouette to the original. Sure, it's now got more modern tech inside, but buying this truck in 2026 is genuinely the closest one can get to buying a 1980s 4x4 brand-new — unless you're in the United States, as it doesn't meet current U.S. emissions standards.
Jeep Wrangler
This one may draw some ire at first, certainly because the Wrangler underwent a major generational change between the JK's debut in August 2006 and today. And that's true; the JK and subsequent JL Wrangler models are quite different under the hood, featuring all-new powertrains, interior designs, upgraded functional items like axles and tires, and so on. They are two different beasts, or more accurately, the JL is an improvement upon the JK's formula. But then you pass one in traffic, and if it wasn't for the grille being at a different angle, we're hard-pressed to find the difference.
Let's face it: The underlying formula of the Wrangler hasn't exactly evolved much since the 1940s. At the end of the day, it's an off-road capable 4x4 with a removable top, foldable windshield, and removable doors; there's only so many ways you can slice that. But then we look at modern vehicle design trends. Specifically, trucks like the Bronco and (the more modern) Land Cruiser have retro-inspired designs harkening back to the good old days of function before form. The Wrangler never really needed such a refresh; it was, frankly, just always like that.
From the exterior-mounted door hinges to the wide fender flares and the seven-slotted grille to the arrogantly boxy silhouette, it still looks far closer to its late-half 2000s self than most other cars on the road. That certainly doesn't make the design less characterful, but we must concede that it is basically the equivalent of a different person wearing the same outfit.
Morgan Plus Four
Have you ever yearned for the days when the British roadster was a lightweight, sporty go-kart powered by a peppy four-cylinder with all the safety features of holding a live firework in your hand? Apparently, so too did British carmaker Morgan, so much so that the company simply never stopped production of its rendition: the Plus 4, or Plus Four in modern parlance. And yes, that is an important distinction, because the Plus Four represents a generational leap over the original 1950 Plus 4, which ended production in — ready for it — 2020. Yes, this spritely roadster was in production for 70 years with a single generation.
Fast forward to the modern era, and surely there's no place for such a car on today's roads, no? Again, not according to Morgan, which somehow managed to draft a brand-new car that looks nearly identical to the old model and have it pass modern tests enough to sell in the U.S. Granted, this is a coachbuilt car, hand-crafted by a low-volume manufacturer on a per order basis for around the same price as a well-equipped Corvette. This is truly a car for someone who knows exactly what they want and has the means to get it: A brand-new 1950s-era roadster with a warranty sticker.
Much like all of the other vehicles on this list, the Morgan Plus Four satisfies that specific demand — albeit with a smaller customer base — so well that it simply never had to change. Apart from kit cars like a Caterham, this vehicle is truly unique in the enthusiast motoring world, and good luck distinguishing it from the original without looking at the interior or LED headlights.