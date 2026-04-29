5 Cars With The Fewest Design Changes Over The Last 20 Years

Generally speaking, we can tell at a glance roughly when a car was produced. Different eras have different trends and their respective signifiers — the 1950s had fins, the 1970s were big and brown, the 1980s were boxy, the 2000s were retro and luxurious (which produced some truly strange designs) — the list goes on. And the cars themselves evolved right along with those times. For instance, despite a Ford Mustang having the same general shape, characteristics, and purpose, a layperson can easily tell that the 2006 and 2026 model years are from different timeframes even if they might not know what timeframes those are, specifically.

But what about cars that have changed so little, or in such minute expressions, that it's genuinely difficult to tell? There have been many examples of such vehicles over the years, perhaps the most famous of which being the original iteration of the Volkswagen Beetle, still rocking its 1930s-era design up until 2003. A surprising amount of cars followed this trend, in fact: the Fiat 124 / Lada Riva, full-size Jeep SJ Wagoneer, classic Mini, and many others. But most of these went extinct around the turn of the millennium — what about cars that are still in production today?

Obviously, regulations and safety technology has vastly changed between 2006 and today, so let's exclude things like mandatory backup cameras, interior alterations, and so on — these factors are all compulsory on new cars. Instead, let's look at the pure design formula: Which cars are fundamentally the same thing, design-wise, from 2006 (model year 2007) to two decades later? There's quite a few, even some you might see every day.