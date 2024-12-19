Did The USSR Really Build A Nuclear-Powered Car In The 1960s?

If you've seen "Fallout" or played any of the games, you know that nuclear-powered cars are relatively commonplace. That's not true in the real world, but that's only because such vehicles aren't practical. After all, a near-unlimited energy source is great, but a single accident could lead to a potential nuclear meltdown on the roadways. Regardless, Ford entertained the idea of a nuclear-powered concept car called the Nucleon in the 1950s.

While Western car manufacturers abandoned the concept in the '50s, rumors arose from the Soviet Union suggesting that another car powered by nuclear energy was being developed. The so-called Volga Atom is an alleged top-secret nuclear-powered car developed in the USSR in the 1950s and '60s. The existence of such a vehicle has been hotly debated over the years, and many experts have cast doubts as to its existence. Still, the rumors remain, and there's even a physical car sitting on permanent display at a museum.

As a result, the myth or truth of the Volga Atom remains, leaving many to wonder if the USSR truly built the thing back in the '60s. What's fascinating about the Volga Atom and other nuclear concept cars is that they're theoretically possible. Nuclear reactors have shrunken in size, and the Soviets developed the EGP-6, the world's smallest commercial nuclear reactor. Other reactors designed for spacecraft are even smaller, so there's at least a theoretical possibility of a nuclear-powered car, but the question remains — did the USSR actually build one?

