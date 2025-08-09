12 Budget-Friendly Camper Vans That Won't Break The Bank

We begin with a brand that many will be familiar with: Dodge. Specifically, its RAM series of vans, known as the Promaster, was a popular choice for conversion to campervans. They were solidly built, spacious in the back, had actual drivability around the city, and came with a choice variety of engines. In fact, converting a regular cargo van to a camper van is still very much a thing, and can even be done as a DIY project if you have the time. At the time of writing, several used examples of converted Dodge Promaster camper vans are available on the used market, ranging from $25,000 for old models, going all the way up to and beyond the $80,000 mark.

Sweet spot units can be had around the $40,000 mark, coming with all the bells and whistles one would want in a vehicle of this type. For instance, features to keep an eye out for include a fold-out bed (more space when not in use), a kitchen of sorts, a compost toilet (easier cleaning), a shower, and a closet, which many vans around the $40,000 mark have. In terms of model years, try to get something relatively recent, like models made after 2015, as these are more likely to be in better condition. In addition, while having a larger van like the massive Promaster 3500 would indeed be nice for longer trips, if you won't get that much use out of it, the 2500 would be more manoeuvrable and fuel efficient.