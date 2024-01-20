5 Reasons The Mercedes Sprinter Makes Such A Good Camper Van
Custom camper vans are all the rage these days, and it's for good reason; being able to take your "home" with you gives you a lot of flexibility when you're out on the road. The very idea of #Vanlife has gained a lot of momentum over the past several years because people love the idea of being completely self-sufficient while exploring scenic areas and new locations. It's important to note that some of these van conversions can be expensive, but others can be affordable if you know where to look. But having the ability to sleep, make food, take a shower, and go to the bathroom without having to check in at a hotel is incredibly convenient. What's more, you can design it the way you like, and there's a lot of comfort when you return to a place that's uniquely your own.
There are plenty of van models to choose from, but one of the best available is the Mercedes Sprinter. Mercedes is already widely known for the reliability and craftsmanship of its vehicles, and Sprinter camper vans are no exception. But even more than that, they have a lot of space, the average person can stand upright inside them, and the modular layout is conducive to adding exactly what you want in a home on wheels. Check out these five reasons why the Mercedes Sprinter makes such a good camper van.
Award-winning Reliability
Mercedes is known for its reliability around the world. Let's face it: When you're far away from home enjoying the great outdoors or even in another city, the last thing you want to do is end up broken down on the side of the road. This is obviously especially true if you're the type to seek out remote locations to get the best scenery. If you break down far out in the woods or up on the mountain, you'll be in a difficult spot.
The Sprinter is the best in its class for reliability, winning the most reliable van title nine years in a row at the FN50 awards, with its most recent win in 2023. Not only should that give you peace of mind, but it also ensures you'll get great resale value because of its reputation alone. In other words, by the time you're done with your particular van, other #vanlife people will be clamoring to get their hands on it.
All the space you need
With the 170-inch wheelbase option, you can comfortably adventure with a family of four and customize the space to your liking. You'll have room for a working kitchen, a table to sit at for meals, couches to lounge on, and sleeping arrangements for everyone. The Sprinter offers some of the largest interior cargo space available in its class, and while it's not quite what you would get if you bought an RV, it's enough room to have a functional and comfortable living space.
Part of using a camper van as your living space is about creativity. While you'll have all the amenities you'll need, you'll have to transform the environment for the function you need at the time. This means that while you're making dinner, shower and bedding modules are stowed away, and likewise, when it's time for bed, you can transform that same kitchen and overlay your sleeping arrangement for maximum comfort. Some companies will even set it up so your bed is always available. With the Sprinter, you'll have all the space you need and even additional spots for other cargo.
Go where you want to
While RVs are great in their own right for having a home on wheels, they can also be quite cumbersome on the road. Obviously, they are quite a bit wider and longer than a camper van, and you'll often be relegated to RV parks when you want to shut down for the night. Also, we don't know if you've ever had to back up in an RV, but with all that size and weight, it can be pretty challenging. The Sprinter is also, on average, about three feet thinner than an RV. As such, you can fit into tighter spots and camp in places RVs simply can't.
The Sprinter is also great for driving in city situations, whether that means driving through city streets or even when you're stuck in traffic. Though it's larger, it drives a lot like an SUV. You'll have some height clearance issues in some places for sure, but for the most part, you'll be able to park in spaces where cars usually park.
Fuel Efficiency
When you're traveling long distances, fuel efficiency will be a big factor, especially when gas prices are high. The Mercedes Sprinter camper van offers options for diesel-powered engines, which makes them especially fuel-efficient. The ability to cover long distances on a single tank of gas is a significant advantage for those who love the open road. You'll also save time and money with reduced fuel stops, providing a more seamless and enjoyable travel experience.
The average fuel consumption of a Mercedes Sprinter comes in at about 14-17 mpg. Compare that with an RV that gets 6-10mpg, and you'll see it's quite the upgrade. In other words, it's no Prius, but you also won't have a working kitchen and a bed to sleep in driving a Prius. So, having a home with you wherever you go is a little more costly, but we think it's worth the price.
So many customization options
One of the big reasons to choose a Mercedes Sprinter as a camper van is because of all the customization options available for it. Not only is it roomy and modular, but numerous after-market conversion companies have thousands of layout options to choose from. There are also a ton of accessories that are tailored just for the Sprinter because of its popularity.
From interior fixtures to storage solutions and even available pop-top conversions, the Sprinter can be your own one-of-a-kind tiny home on wheels. A simple Google search will show you a long list of companies with a unique take on creating the perfect camper van. Whether you want an all-leather interior, wood paneling to give the inside of your van a cabin vibe, or couches on each side that conveniently fold into a full-size bed for two, there are several companies that can do all of those things.