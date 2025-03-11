How To Remove The Doors From A Jeep Wrangler

Older Jeeps are the most straightforward in terms of removing the doors, with even the mid-2000s TJ still featuring manual locks and roll-up windows. As such, there's no need to remove any wiring harnesses, just a little hardware. As always, the first step is preparation. If you have full doors with glass windows, you'll want to roll down the windows to protect the glass. This will prevent needless expense and headaches if you drop the door after removing it, especially if you have vented windows like on some CJ7s. Just inside the door hinge, you'll find a nylon strap used to keep the door from opening too far; just lift the loop up and off the vertical pin. Unlike later Jeeps, CJs and YJ Wranglers have no hinge retaining bolts or pins. Open the door fully, grab the bottom of the frame, and pull the door up on the hinges – the door should come right off. Pull slightly away from the Jeep rather than pushing into it to avoid damaging the door or the bodywork.

The TJ replaced the YJ Wrangler in 1997. These Jeeps have a 13mm retaining bolt with its head at the bottom of each of the door hinges, so remove those first. After that, roll down the window, remove the nylon loop, and lift the door straight out. In many cases, rust invades the hinge and the door gets a little tight and squeaky. Rocking the door back and forth as you lift and squirting a little WD-40 on the hinge pins should help loosen things up.