What Does JK Stand For On A Jeep Wrangler?

The Jeep Wrangler is arguably one of the most recognizable 4x4 vehicles to ever grace the world's roadways. The design of the iconic vehicle was inspired by those rough and tumble builds that the U.S. Army piloted across European battlefields of World War II, with the manufacturer behind those first battle-tested Jeeps (then known as Willys) essentially re-branding them for use by the general public at the end of the conflict.

Those initial vehicles were, of course, also not badged as Wrangler, with the company that would become Jeep initially designating them instead as the CJ, short for "Civilian Jeep." The CJ would see several re-designs over the ensuing decades and birth the first of several generations of Jeep Wranglers. That beloved build first hit showroom floors in 1987 and quickly became a hit with both commuters and off-roaders alike. As with the CJ series, the Wrangler has seen all manner of upgrades and design changes since first hitting the market.

Just like its predecessors, the varying models of the Wrangler would receive two-letter designations to distinguish between them, like the Wrangler JK, which Jeep debuted in 2007. However, unlike Jeep's CJ designation, the letters JK do not appear to stand in for any two words in particular. Rather, the letters are merely an engineering code that was added after Wrangler to distinguish the JK from other builds, though this simple two-letter name designation was far from the only thing that set the vehicle apart.

[Featured image by SweetCanadianMullet via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]