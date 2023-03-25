Everything Jeep Fans Should Know About The Wrangler YJ From Jurassic Park

The 1993 film "Jurassic Park" was a massive critical and commercial success, displacing another Spielberg film, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as the then-highest-grossing film of all time. It also rekindled a healthy interest in dinosaurs among young and old alike. Alongside its human stars like Sam Neill and Laura Dern, two vehicles placed prominently in the film's plot — Ford's Explorer SUV and the iconic Jeep Wrangler used by the park's staff.

The Wranglers in "Jurassic Park" are first-generation models, called the YJ, which replaced the venerable Jeep CJ in 1987 and continued production through 1995. Wrangler YJs are easily identifiable by their highly controversial rectangular headlights instead of the conventional round headlights used in every other CJ and Wrangler. All of the Jeeps used in "Jurassic Park" were 1992 models with the upscale Sahara trim package, as evidenced by fender flares painted body color, side steps, and green interiors, all exclusive to the Sahara. The paint color is factory Sand Beige which, interestingly, was only available for a single year, 1992.

Of course, the film crew spiced up the tan Jeeps with copious amounts of red accent stripes and red-painted aluminum wheels. The red wheels were then shod in the gold standard for off-road tires, the BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A. These tires are still produced today, although the design has grown a lot more sophisticated over time. The Sahara trim level on which the Jurassic Jeeps were based only came equipped with one engine, a reliable 4.0 liter "high output" inline-6 cylinder that made 190 horsepower. Some of the Jeeps are clearly shown on screen with a five-speed manual transmission, but it's unknown if any automatics made it into the mix.