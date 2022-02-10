Watch The First Jurassic World Dominion Trailer And Try Not To Feel Something
"Jurassic World Dominion" has received its first official trailer (not counting the five-minute Prologue video from November 2021), and it is full of... just... so much. Returning favorites of both the human and sauropod variety, more of John Williams' magnificent score, and a story that takes John Hammond's failed (or maybe successful?) science experiment amusement park from the remote fringes of the world to our own backyards. We're not talking figuratively, either, as the dinosaurs are just, like, in the wild now.
Granted, this scenario likely isn't much of a surprise to anyone who's been playing Jurassic World Evolution 2 since its release in November 2021. Or anyone following along with the movie's Wiki updates, really. Still, now we finally get to see these concepts in motion, with several shots depicting humans interacting with previously extinct animals out in the wild around the world. Drive-in theaters, rural woodland, prairies, urban rooftops, construction sites — they're everywhere and it looks like we're just going to have to learn to live with them.
Familiar characters return
A lot of familiar faces will be making a return in "Dominion" as they try to figure out the best way to co-exist with species that are simultaneously protected and extremely dangerous. It's probably no surprise to see the return of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, as they've been mainstays in the "Jurassic World" series since 2015. Even seeing Blue again isn't particularly shocking, really.
What might be more of a surprise, though, is the appearance of more "classic" characters from the series. Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm may not be too much of a stretch, but Laura Dern and Sam Neil reprising Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, respectively? That something a lot of people may not have seen coming.
The trailer description states, "This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time." And with such a full cast, it certainly feels like Universal is giving the series a major send-off.
We'll have to wait until "Jurassic World Dominion" reaches theaters on June 10, 2022, to find out if there are any more surprise appearances. Hopefully after that time, Mattel will stop aggressively trying to shut down YouTube toy review channels.