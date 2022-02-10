Watch The First Jurassic World Dominion Trailer And Try Not To Feel Something

A lot of familiar faces will be making a return in "Dominion" as they try to figure out the best way to co-exist with species that are simultaneously protected and extremely dangerous. It's probably no surprise to see the return of Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, as they've been mainstays in the "Jurassic World" series since 2015. Even seeing Blue again isn't particularly shocking, really.

What might be more of a surprise, though, is the appearance of more "classic" characters from the series. Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm may not be too much of a stretch, but Laura Dern and Sam Neil reprising Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant, respectively? That something a lot of people may not have seen coming.

The trailer description states, "This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time." And with such a full cast, it certainly feels like Universal is giving the series a major send-off.

We'll have to wait until "Jurassic World Dominion" reaches theaters on June 10, 2022, to find out if there are any more surprise appearances.