4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler, with its unique blend of pros and cons, is a highly capable SUV with a faithful following that sacrifices some aspects of passenger comfort in exchange for off-road capability. Based on the original ultimate off-roader, the Willys MB, a light transport vehicle that rose to fame in WWII, today's Wrangler offers what Jeep describes as "Freedom in its purest form." For 2025, the Jeep Wrangler comes in six model variations and the Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid adds seven more models from which to choose.

It's no secret that the best SUVs from all major brands are expensive. With Wrangler MSRPs ranging up to $62,000 for the Rubicon X model and $70,940 for the Rubicon X 4xe, buyers looking for a new vehicle to take them off-road (at least a little off-road) are looking for more affordable options. Every 2025 Jeep Wrangler model is available with four passenger doors, but the most affordable models also present two-door options. For example, the Sport model sits at the bottom of the 2025 Jeep Wrangler lineup with a four-door version starting at $37,290. Opting for the two-door Sport drops the MSRP to $32,690.

While that's considerably less expensive than the highest priced Jeep Wrangler, it's time to explore some cheaper alternatives. However, the savings will likely come at the expense of off-road prowess. Some key specs to remember for comparison are: the base Jeep Wrangler has a 285-horsepower V6, a six-speed manual transmission, four-wheel drive, gets 17 mpg combined, and provides 9.7-inches of ground clearance.

