4 Cheaper Alternatives To The Jeep Wrangler
The Jeep Wrangler, with its unique blend of pros and cons, is a highly capable SUV with a faithful following that sacrifices some aspects of passenger comfort in exchange for off-road capability. Based on the original ultimate off-roader, the Willys MB, a light transport vehicle that rose to fame in WWII, today's Wrangler offers what Jeep describes as "Freedom in its purest form." For 2025, the Jeep Wrangler comes in six model variations and the Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid adds seven more models from which to choose.
It's no secret that the best SUVs from all major brands are expensive. With Wrangler MSRPs ranging up to $62,000 for the Rubicon X model and $70,940 for the Rubicon X 4xe, buyers looking for a new vehicle to take them off-road (at least a little off-road) are looking for more affordable options. Every 2025 Jeep Wrangler model is available with four passenger doors, but the most affordable models also present two-door options. For example, the Sport model sits at the bottom of the 2025 Jeep Wrangler lineup with a four-door version starting at $37,290. Opting for the two-door Sport drops the MSRP to $32,690.
While that's considerably less expensive than the highest priced Jeep Wrangler, it's time to explore some cheaper alternatives. However, the savings will likely come at the expense of off-road prowess. Some key specs to remember for comparison are: the base Jeep Wrangler has a 285-horsepower V6, a six-speed manual transmission, four-wheel drive, gets 17 mpg combined, and provides 9.7-inches of ground clearance.
The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 S: $23,695
With an MSRP starting at $23,695, the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 S is much cheaper than any new Jeep Wrangler. While it may have been one of the more outdated cars on the market at one time, the small crossover SUV last received an update for the 2022 model year.
The Outlander Sport provides amenities such as seating for five, up to 26 mpg combined, all-wheel-control, and rain-sensing windshield wipers even in the base 2.0 S trim. Upgrading to the 2.0 Trail Edition raises the MSRP to $28,345 (still cheaper than the base Jeep Wrangler) and provides bigger tires, front, rear, and side "Trail Package" protectors, and a larger infotainment screen.
While the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport's low price and better fuel economy combine to make it cheaper than the Jeep Wrangler, ground clearance measures 8.5 inches across all Outlander Sport trims. In addition, its 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine only produces 148 horsepower. On the bright side, the included CVT transmission doesn't require manual shifting like the base Wrangler.
The 2025 Jeep Compass Sport: $25,900
If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Jeep Wrangler but still want to own a Jeep SUV, consider the 2025 Jeep Compass Sport. With its $25,900 MSRP, it's considerably cheaper than its Wrangler stablemate. SlashGear's Chris Davies last reviewed the Jeep Compass Sport in 2023, rating Jeep's cheapest model an eight out of 10. The Jeep Compass Sport delivers good fuel economy with its estimated 27 mpg combined rating. At the heart of its drivetrain is a turbocharged 200-horsepower inline 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.
While Davies praised the perky turbo engine and standard tech presented by the base model Jeep Compass, it's squattier than the Wrangler with 8.1 inches of ground clearance. However, it should still possess adequate off-road prowess as expected from a four-wheel drive Jeep SUV. You won't find luxuries like heated seats, dual-zone climate control, or rain-sensing wipers in the Jeep Compass Sport. However, you will get a six-way manually-adjustable driver seat along with power windows and door locks.
2025 Subaru Crosstrek: $25,695
Subaru offers a full lineup of affordable alternatives to the Jeep Wrangler like the Crosstrek, Outback, and Forester models. One of the best Subaru models for off-roading is the Crosstrek. Subaru offers four 2025 Crosstrek models priced lower than the Jeep Wrangler. You can choose from the base model Subaru Crosstrek starting at $25,695, the Crosstrek Premium at $26,495, the Sport at $29,495, or the Subaru Crosstrek Limited at $31,395.
Whichever Crosstrek you decide on will come with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, X-MODE, and up to 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Driver assistance controls like Subaru EyeSight is also standard across all 2025 Subaru Crosstrek models. The base Subaru Crosstrek engine is a 152-horsepower 2.0-liter boxer engine, however, Premium and higher grades are equipped with a 2.5-liter boxer capable of delivering 182 horsepower. Both drivetrains include a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and have an estimated 29 mpg combined fuel economy rating.
Subaru's X-MODE allows selectable driving modes tailored for the best performance during adverse driving conditions. In addition to modes for SNOW/DIRT and DEEP SNOW/MUD, X-MODE includes Hill Descent Control.
2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ: $27,700
For 2025, the Chevrolet Trailblazer offers a choice of four trim levels: LS, LT, Activ, and RS with prices ranging from $23,100 to $27,700 for front-wheel drive versions. The Activ model, available with front- or all-wheel drive, is the best Trailblazer alternative to the Jeep Wrangler. The 2025 Chevy Trailblazer Activ shares the honor of highest MSRP Trailblazer model with the RS, but comes standard with 17-inch Sport-terrain tires, front and rear fascias protected by titanium-chrome plating, a functional front skid plate, and off-road tuned suspension not found on the RS.
Chevrolet doesn't list ground clearance among the Trailblazer's specifications, but a value of 8 inches is reported by South Pointe Chevrolet, an authorized dealer in Tulsa, OK. The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ AWD, starting at $30,595, comes with heated front seats and steering wheel, the Chevy Safety Assist suite of driver assistance features, a turbocharged 155-horsepower 1.3-liter engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and selectable AWD. Estimated fuel economy for the 1.3-liter equipped AWD Trailblazer is 27 mpg combined, but FWD models get up to an estimated 31 mpg combined.
As with any vehicle, you should do plenty of research before you decide to buy. Most automobiles, especially the cheapest alternatives, can have issues. Chevrolet Trailblazer owners have reported some common problems concerning the drivetrain, elevated levels of road noise, and failing infotainment screens.