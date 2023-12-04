2023 Jeep Compass Sport Review: Is The Cheapest Jeep Actually Good Value?

After the tumultuous past three years, finding an affordable new car that doesn't scream "budget" has felt like an almost impossible challenge. Automaker preference for building costlier SUVs, along with a public apparently willing to spend — or, more accurately, lease — to the hilt on fancier trims and high-end features has left the new vehicle landscape relatively short on low-cost pickings. That's even more so the case if you really want a 4x4 crossover, not a diminutive sedan.

That all conspires to make the 2023 Jeep Compass Sport arguably the most intriguing model of the automaker's line-up. While the Compass Latitude Lux we reviewed earlier in the year comes generously equipped, it carries a similarly generous $35k price tag with it. This base Sport trim, in contrast, starts at $28,400 (plus $1,595 destination).

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That makes it cheaper than a base Mazda CX-50, a base Ford Bronco Sport, and ever so slightly cheaper than a base VW Tiguan. Jeep's decision to make 4x4 standard plays in the Compass' favor, too, but have other corners been cut too significantly to make the most affordable Jeep worth considering?