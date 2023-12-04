2023 Jeep Compass Sport Review: Is The Cheapest Jeep Actually Good Value?
After the tumultuous past three years, finding an affordable new car that doesn't scream "budget" has felt like an almost impossible challenge. Automaker preference for building costlier SUVs, along with a public apparently willing to spend — or, more accurately, lease — to the hilt on fancier trims and high-end features has left the new vehicle landscape relatively short on low-cost pickings. That's even more so the case if you really want a 4x4 crossover, not a diminutive sedan.
That all conspires to make the 2023 Jeep Compass Sport arguably the most intriguing model of the automaker's line-up. While the Compass Latitude Lux we reviewed earlier in the year comes generously equipped, it carries a similarly generous $35k price tag with it. This base Sport trim, in contrast, starts at $28,400 (plus $1,595 destination).
That makes it cheaper than a base Mazda CX-50, a base Ford Bronco Sport, and ever so slightly cheaper than a base VW Tiguan. Jeep's decision to make 4x4 standard plays in the Compass' favor, too, but have other corners been cut too significantly to make the most affordable Jeep worth considering?
Budget price tag but it still looks the part
It may be the most affordable Compass trim — and indeed the most affordable new model Jeep offers in the U.S. at the moment — but the Compass Sport avoids looking cheap. 17-inch wheels are standard, with a healthy degree of ride-softening sidewall thanks to the also-standard all-season tires. LED headlights with daytime running lamps are included, together with heated side mirrors. Sure, the rear light clusters are incandescent not LED, but for the most part, you'll struggle to distinguish this budget trim from some of its more expensive siblings.
The Compass wears Jeep's rugged aesthetic well, with the black plastic fender covers and lower bumpers contrasting neatly with the Bright White finish of this particular example. They also promise to be fairly rugged, even if the most off-roading you have in mind is scaling the occasional parking lot curb.
That white paint is the only no-cost option on Jeep's order form, it's worth noting. There are four fairly drab gray-or-gray-adjacent colors, along with brighter blue and red choices, all of which will add $595 to the final price. Saying that, Jeep's options list for the Sport trim is definitely on the short side overall: the only other extra to be had is the $345 Interior Premium Package by Mopar, a fancy way of saying "aluminum pedal covers."
A genuinely surprising interior
Regardless of that, clamber into the Jeep and what stands out about the Compass Sport is how unexpectedly pleasant it is, despite the price tag. From the fabric-wrapped dashboard and door panel trim to the sturdy plastics and unusually large infotainment touchscreen, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this particular example is loaded up with (expensive) options.
Instead, the 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen is standard, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as is sturdy fabric seat upholstery. The gray contrast fabric on the dash is a genuinely nice touch, helping lift what's otherwise a lot of textured black plastic. There are plenty of button blanks, sure, but what switchgear is there feels up to the rugged Jeep legacy.
There is, undoubtedly, cost-cutting to be found. The single-zone climate control system is manually adjusted, not automatic; there's no auto windshield wiper setting. The six-speaker audio system is adequate, nothing more, there's no sunroof, and the seats are unheated. All the same, Jeep gives you both USB-C and USB-A ports, all the windows have one-touch power up/down, and everything — physical and in the infotainment system — is laid out readily.
No spending more to get active safety tech
Jeep's safety package deserves mention, too, for how comprehensive it is even on this base spec SUV. The Compass Sport gets blind spot warnings and rear cross-path detection as standard — notable, given there are luxury cars two or three times the price where that's a cost option still — along with active lane-keeping, forward collision warnings with pedestrian/cyclist emergency braking, and electronic roll mitigation.
Rear seat legroom is adult-scale, though fitting three abreast there would make for a snug ride. There's 27.2 cu-ft of cargo space in the trunk, expanding to 59.8 cu-ft with the rear bench dropped down.
Jeep's 4x4 system is standard, along with the Selec-Terrain system. There are three drive modes to choose between — Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud — along with a 4WD Lock option. Everything is served up via straightforward switches down by the oddly-large transmission shifter, rather than being buried in an infotainment submenu somewhere.
Adequate for the everyday
With its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine piping 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque through the Compass Sport's standard eight-speed automatic transmission, it's reasonable to say that the cheapest Jeep is not going to wow anybody with excessive performance. It's not a bad drivetrain — and Jeep's decision to make 4x4 standard across the Compass line-up is a welcome one — just not the most refined. The start/stop system can be particularly lumpen; happily, there's a big button to switch it off, just underneath the infotainment screen.
Acceleration is acceptable, and anybody who suffered through the old, naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine Jeep used to use will likely find the turbo a perkier upgrade. Generally, things are nimble and brisk, Jeep's suspension on the firmer side though overall far more comfortable than a Wrangler around town or on the highway.
Theoretically, you could merrily take the Compass off-road, too, though most owners will probably just be content with the 2,000-pound tow rating. As for the economy, the EPA says the 2023 Compass should be good for 24 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 27 mpg combined. My own, mixed driving clocked in at just shy of 27 mpg. Sadly there's no electrified version of the Compass in Jeep's 4xe line-up, yet, unlike the more expensive Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
2023 Jeep Compass Sport Verdict
Look, nobody will judge you if you really must have heated seats (they're fantastic in winter!), a panoramic glass roof (it makes the cabin so much brighter!), or adaptive cruise control (highway driving is far less stressful!), and Jeep will happily take your money for better-equipped trims of the Compass. That said, the Compass Sport makes a compelling argument for being the best of the bunch.
For just under $30k (including destination) you get the most compelling features of the Compass: the healthy towing rating, the perky 2.0L turbo engine, and the expansive screen for the infotainment system. You also get the same 36-month / 36,000-mile limited warranty as the costlier versions. Frankly, if I really was going to venture off-road, I'd rather do it in the plastic-clad Compass Sport than start worrying about scratches and dings to paint-matched bodywork.
Whether it's the best crossover for people, is another question, and factors like the Mazda CX-50 being more engaging to drive, or the Ford Bronco Sport having more cargo space play a role. If budget rules your decision, however, it's tough to imagine feeling short-changed by what the 2023 Jeep Compass Sport brings to your driveway.