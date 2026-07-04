10 Of The Best Mini Ryobi Tools You Can Buy In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tools, and the tasks they have to tackle, don't always have to be big, hulking beasts with a ton of power (and features) on tap. There are plenty of jobs around the house that you can tackle perfectly well while using smaller tools. These are not only designed for easier handling than their full-size counterparts, but will also almost always cost less, too.
Most major tool brands offer these scaled-down takes on power tools, and one such brand is Ryobi. The brand makes a wide range of mini tools, primarily as part of its 18V One+ and USB Lithium product lines. These smaller-sized products will admittedly not match the brand's larger tools in terms of outright power or capability, but its compact 18V One+ tools still compare favorably to their full-size relatives, to the point that they may be all that the more casual DIY-inclined individual may need.
Now, while Ryobi's mini tools are generally all well-liked, there are a few that stand out as being particularly good choices based on user ratings and professional reviews. Here are some of the best.
18V One+ 6-inch Pruning Chainsaw
Ryobi has a healthy selection of chainsaws in its product lineup, from affordable, beginner-friendly ones like the One+ HP 18V Brushless 10-inch Battery Chainsaw to heavy-duty products like the 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Chainsaw. But what if you don't foresee yourself even needing a 10-inch chainsaw? Well, the brand has a selection of smaller models, one of which is the 18V One+ 6-inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw.
This compact device is designed to cut branches that are up to 4 inches thick. It has a tool-less chain tensioning system and oil-free operation, so you should be able to use it for all manner of small tasks without having to worry about any messy maintenance. Chain and handle guards should help keep you safe — handy if you're new to chainsaws — and Ryobi claims you'll be able to get more than 50 cuts from a full charge of a 2.0Ah battery.
Users consider this 6-inch pruning chainsaw one of Ryobi's best 18V tools, as represented by the strong 4.7 out of five-star average rating from over 2,100 Home Depot users. Owners were particularly appreciative of the oil-less design and how easy it is to use in general. Aside from its stated limitations in terms of branch size, some owners also had issues with the chain not staying on and being hard to tighten. If you expect to tackle thicker branches, you may want to consider the 18V One+ 8-inch Pruning Chainsaw, which looks to have all the strengths of its smaller sibling, just with a longer bar and chain.
18V One+ Cordless Compact Glue Gun
We consider Ryobi's tiny 18V One+ Cordless Compact Glue Gun an essential Ryobi tool for crafting enthusiasts, and there are several reasons why. For one, it's quite easy on the wallet coming it at well under $40. Meanwhile, its low weight, cordless operation, and precision tip all make it a breeze to use for all sorts of smaller DIY tasks and detailed crafting projects.
Ryobi claims that you'll be able to melt more than 100 of its mini glue sticks on a single charge of a 4.0Ah battery. That should be more than enough for the smaller tasks for which you'll employ a glue gun like this. It's worth noting that the battery doesn't go in the gun itself, which is how Ryobi keeps it light and easy to handle. Instead, the battery slots into a base unit, which charges the gun and has a drip tray that users particularly appreciated. The gun itself has a five-minute run time away from the base and heats up to 365 degrees Fahrenheit after three minutes. All of these are likely reasons why buyers are generally enamored with the glue gun, as shown by its 4.6-star average rating on Home Depot from over 1,600 ratings.
By default, the 18V One+ Cordless Compact Glue Gun comes with three mini glue sticks, which measure 4 inches long and have a ⁵⁄₁₆-inch diameter. However, if you're buying from Home Depot, you can get the glue gun in a variety of kits, including the One+ 18V Cordless Compact Glue Gun Kit that bundles the tool with a 1.5Ah battery, charger, and 24 mini glue sticks.
USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
Judging by the number of customer ratings, this USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is likely one of the most popular of Ryobi's USB Lithium offerings. It has over 3,050 user ratings on the Home Depot website with a strong 4.4 out of five-star average, and even the Ryobi website (which generally has fewer ratings than online retailers) has over 1,450 ratings for an even better 4.7-star average.
This USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit, which is not to be confused with the USB Lithium Multi-Head Screwdriver Kit we tried back in 2024, has a pivoting head that should allow you to reach even the most out-of-the-way fasteners. It's also got dual LEDs to light up that pesky screw as well. It uses a ¼-inch hex collet and has on-board storage for the two 1-inch bits that come with it. It's not the most well-appointed kit, but given that this is a $49.97 tool designed for more casual use, we think it's broadly quite fine.
As with all of Ryobi's USB Lithium tools, this screwdriver also comes with a 2.0Ah USB Lithium battery with a few nifty features of its own. One is an LED fuel gauge, which will clearly indicate when it's time to recharge. More interestingly, the USB-C ports on Ryobi's current-gen USB Lithium batteries will also charge mobile devices, letting them double up as power banks.
18V One+ Cordless Performance Handheld Vacuum
Small handheld vacuums may not generate as much suction (or hold as much dust) as their larger relatives, but they can be incredibly useful for quickly cleaning up small messes at home and in more confined situations (like a car). One small Ryobi vacuum that stands out is the $55 18V One+ Cordless Performance Handheld Vacuum, which the New York Times' Wirecutter named as its top pick for a car vacuum.
That's pretty high praise, but it makes a lot of sense when you look at the spec sheet. Wirecutter appreciated its good suction, 18-minute runtime, and capacious bin, and that's all reflected in Ryobi's numbers. It generates up to 37 inches of water (IOW) in sealed suction, up to 40 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow, and features a 2.8-cup dustbin, all of which are very solid specs for a small vacuum. The unit comes with a 1-⁷⁄₁₆-inch accessory adapter, crevice tool, dust brush, and a filter for its dual-filter system. As is usual with Ryobi's 18V tools, you can also opt for the $99 18V One+ Cordless Performance Handheld Vacuum Kit, which adds a 2.0Ah battery and charger.
Wirecutter's reviewers weren't the only ones impressed by this cordless Ryobi vacuum. More than 2,100 user ratings on the Home Depot website have resulted in a very strong 4.5-star average rating. The only major downsides that owner reviews highlight include loose attachments and a filter that can clog quite easily.
18V+ One Compact Cultivator
Ryobi might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of planting and cultivating, but the brand has a healthy selection of gardening tools. One of note is this 18V One+ Cordless Compact Battery Cultivator. As the name suggests, this is a small, handheld cultivator for use with flower beds and smaller gardening tasks that won't need — or are too awkward to tackle with — a more traditional cultivator.
This cultivator is meant for up-close use, so it comes with a guard to protect you from any debris the tool may kick up in any one of its three speeds: 176, 204, or 233 RPM. It also has a front-mounted handle to offer better control when weeding or loosening your soil.
Given that it's a relatively niche product, this compact cultivator doesn't have quite as many customer ratings and reviews as some of Ryobi's other mini tools. That said, it still boasts a solid 4.2 out of five-star average rating from over 500 user ratings on the Home Depot website, with most appreciating the ease-of-use afforded by its small size, alongside good battery life and power. That said, there is quite a concerning number of 1-star reviews, with the plastic gears and tines being the biggest bones of contention.
18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Cut-Off Tool
Ryobi has a selection of well-liked angle grinders in its product lineup, but not everyone needs the all-round capabilities of such a tool. If you only need something for more occasional use — and to deal with thinner materials — a cut-off tool may be the better choice. Ryobi has a compact solution to sell you, namely the 18V One+ HP Compact Brushless Cut-Off Tool.
This lightweight, 8.5-inch long cut-off tool runs at up to 19,500 RPM and is intended for use with metal, plastic, drywall, PVC, and vinyl siding, among others. It comes with ⅜ and ⁷⁄₁₆ arbors, the metal cut-off wheel itself, plus carbide and diamond tile blades. While the company advertises a wide range of compatible materials, this cut-off tool isn't meant for wood, so you may want to avoid this product if you expect to be working with it. It is true that some users have reported success using this cut-off tool on wood, but it's not guaranteed to work well, nor is it something we can necessarily recommend.
If you stick to the intended uses, though, this Ryobi cut-off tool is a solid choice. Pro Tool Reviews liked it a lot, highlighting features like its adjustable cutting depth, dual LED lights, and effective electric brake. The outlet also appreciated that it was easier to use than a grinder, a point that Home Depot customers also highlighted in their reviews. The tool currently has a 4.6-star average score from over 1,600 Home Depot user ratings.
USB Lithium Power Cutter
Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Cutter is not, perhaps, one of those tools that comes across as a must-have. As it turns out, though, this $60 tool is quite the handy one to have around. As the name suggests, it's designed for power-assisted cutting. More specifically, Ryobi intends this to be used with everyday materials like cardboard, rubber, leather, carpet, and plastic, up to ¼-inch thick.
Thus, you're not going to be using this in a big home renovation project, but it'll be great for taking apart cardboard boxes for storage or recycling, opening packages, and cutting open those eternally annoying clamshell plastic packages. Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Cutter has a self-sharpening blade, which cuts down on maintenance, and its integrated guideline helps you make straight cuts.
Buyers and reviewers alike are fans of the tool. It has a solid 4.3 out of five-star rating based on over 1,400 Home Depot user ratings, thanks to strengths such as its good battery life, said self-sharpening blade, and general ease-of-use. Pro Tool Reviews also liked it a lot, as did our very own Chris Burns, who tested six of Ryobi's budget-friendly hobby tools and felt that the Power Cutter is "easily worth more than the $60 it costs."
18V One+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower
Blowers come in many shapes and sizes, from massive backpack-mounted leaf blowers for outdoor use to smaller handheld units great for cleaning up jobsites or indoor areas like garages or workshops. This Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower, as the name likely indicates, is an example of the latter.
Ryobi's mini blower is a no-frills unit, as you may expect for its $65 price. It has a variable speed trigger that gives you access to three speeds, but that's really about it. The blower maxes out at an air speed of 160 mph and airflow of 100 CFM. There's not much to say beyond that: You turn it on, set the speed, and point it at whatever you need to blow away, be it leaves on your car or debris from a crafting project.
Home Depot customers are, on the whole, big fans of the blower, as evidenced by the 4.6-star average rating it has from well over 3,400 ratings. Users generally liked the performance it offered for its size, with the variable speed settings also coming in handy for gentler indoor tasks. It's not strong enough for serious outdoor use, but that's to be expected. Use it as intended, though, and it should be more than adequate.
18V One+ Compact Router
Woodworking doesn't always require burly, heavy-duty equipment. Sure, you'll probably want to build up a collection of essential woodworking tools such as routing tables and bench saws if you're pursuing it as a serious hobby (or even a career), but compact tools like Ryobi's 18V One+ Compact Router will still have their purpose even then.
This handheld Ryobi router runs between 20,000 and 30,000 RPM, controlled by a variable speed dial, and comes with micro and macro depth adjustments to allow it to tackle all sorts of routing and trimming jobs. It uses a ¼-inch collet, so it's compatible with a wide range of shank bits, and also has a receptacle for a vacuum hose to suck away sawdust. This router will set you back $79 on its own, but is also available as part of the 18V One+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Compact Battery and Charger Kit with Compact Fixed Base Router, which costs $178.
Pro Tool Reviews tested an earlier version of the compact router (PCL424; the version currently on sale is PCL424B) and felt that it was "a compact, easy-to-use option for light to medium-duty routing tasks [with] plenty of power for serious DIYers and woodworking hobbyists" at an affordable price. Home Depot users are fans, too, with over 1,100 user ratings making for a 4.7 out of five-star average rating.
USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit
Ryobi's USB Lithium tools generally aren't as powerful or as feature-rich as the brand's larger ones, but some of them may just be better buys than their 18V versions. One great example is the USB Lithium Rotary Tool Kit, a compact $60 rotary tool that offers one key advantage over Ryobi's larger rotary tool station: mobility.
Ryobi's 18V One+ Cordless Rotary Tool Station, despite not needing a wall plug, still uses a cord to connect the rotary tool and the base station. While this allows for better performance, it does arguably limit your maneuverability, especially for detail-oriented tasks. The USB Lithium Rotary Tool, on the other hand, is completely cordless. Despite that, it has a ⅛-inch collet identical to its bigger brother. Numbers-wise, the big differences are the maximum speed — the handheld unit tops out at 25,000 RPM, while the tool station has a max 35,000 RPM. However, the minimum speed of the USB Lithium rotary tool is 5,000 rpm, which is much higher than the rotary tool station's 1,000 rpm. While that may seem like an advantage, lower speeds are great for gentler tasks such as polishing, as well as materials that may deform with heat.
This doesn't seem to have been an issue for most Home Depot customers, though, with more than 1,100 ratings leading to a 4.5 out of five-star average review score. The USB charging was a particular boon, as was its lightweight design and overall versatility. This rotary tool is one of the better-equipped USB Lithium products from Ryobi; aside from the standard USB Lithium battery and charging cable, the kit also comes with 15 bits, a wrench, and a storage case.
Our methodology
The first, and most important, criteria for this list was that the tools had to be "mini" in some way. This is, of course, a rather ambiguous definition; what is small for one person may not be quite as compact for the other. We settled on defining "mini" tools as those that were smaller than their full-size equivalents, were designed for use in tight spaces (sometimes with one hand), and that were battery powered.
Then came the process of selecting the best tools. Here, we went with top-rated products based on user ratings on online retailers, ensuring that each had hundreds of reviews to ensure the reliability of said ratings. We also turned to professional reviews when available, including those published on SlashGear, to make sure that these mini tools were indeed some of the best Ryobi has to offer.