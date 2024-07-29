Can You Cut Wood With A Ryobi Cut-Off Tool?

From drills and pressure washers to vacuums and string trimmers, Ryobi really does have it all and then some. Among Ryobi's many must-haves is the 18V ONE+ HP Compact Brushless Cut-Off Tool, a handy little device that is ideal for light- to medium-duty cutting jobs. But while it can cut through a wide range of materials with ease, you might want to think twice before using it on wood.

On the Question & Answers section for the Ryobi Cut-Off Tool on The Home Depot website, one customer asked if the product can be used on wood. Ryobi answered with, "Unfortunately, no. This model is for cutting drywall, plastic, tile, ceramics, steel, stainless steel, fiber cement, and non-ferrous materials," which is reinforced by the product's operator's manual.

The cut-off tool's three different blades correspond to cutting different materials as detailed on Ryobi's website, with the metal cut-off wheel being suited for steel, copper, and aluminum; the carbide abrasive blade being used on drywall and PVC plastic; and the diamond tile blade being best for ceramic, porcelain, and cement board.

Outside of pictures on the site showing it being used on wood, no official Ryobi source recommends using the cut-off tool on wood. But if cut-off tools from brands such as Makita can cut through metal and wood with ease, why can't Ryobi's Cut-Off Tool be used on wood? Many customers have made an effort to test it out for themselves with varying results.