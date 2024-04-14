Why This Makita Tool Isn't Just Another Take At A Cut-Off Saw
Makita's 18V Lxt Brushless 3" Cut-Off Tool is one of the latest additions to the brand's line of power appliances. If you're a handyperson or enjoy working on DIY projects around the house, having a device to cut materials is important. While a cut-off saw can come in handy, the saw is a far more heavy-duty implement and can be reserved for the more demanding cutting tasks that it's best suited for. In comparison, Makita's cut-off tool is compact, versatile, and can be used to cut everything from wood to metal.
Ultimately, choosing to purchase a cut-off saw or cut-off tool will depend on whether you're a professional using it every day or a hobbyist who picks it up once a month. Also, the type of materials you use will be an important factor. The good news is that Makita's history of producing quality appliances makes the brand a safe option either way. Nevertheless, to help you decide, here's a look at the core features of the Makita 18V Lxt Brushless 3" Cut-Off Tool and how it differs from the brand's cut-off saw.
The capabilities of Makita's cut-off tool
Makita's 18V Lxt Brushless 3" Cut-Off Tool is designed with a powerful motor that delivers 20,000 RPM. The motor is brushless, which usually means fewer maintenance issues in the long run and a more effective use of the battery. The device comes with three blade wheels — diamond, cut-off, and multi-purpose — that you can switch between based on the cutting task you're taking on. Given its versatility, you can use this nifty gadget in a variety of scenarios, ranging from demolition projects to basic automotive repair tasks.
One of the highlights is that it's fairly compact and lightweight, so you'll be able to use it for extended periods without fatigue. As the tool is cordless too, you'll be able to keep using it even in areas with no direct power source. It also has a pretty ergonomic design that supports one-handed operation, making it not just portable but also easier to operate in hard-to-reach places where a traditional cut-off saw might not fit. What's more, there's a switch on the appliance that allows you to alternate between forward and reverse directions easily. Another noteworthy feature is the tool's built-in LED light that you can use to illuminate your work area. This can be especially helpful when using the tool in dimly lit places.
Comparisons with Makita's cut-off saw
The 18V Lxt Brushless 3" Cut-Off Tool is a newer addition to Makita's lineup. However, Makita has long had cut-off saws, like the 36V Lxt Brushless 14" Cut-Off Saw, as part of its offerings. Although both tools have certain similarities in function, they have different applications. For instance, Makita describes this saw as a "metal-cutting solution." The 14" blade is great for undertaking large cuts with ease, meaning this is the Makita tool best suited for cutting metal conduits and pipes, among other materials. Makita's cut-off tool, in comparison, can cut wood, rubber, drywall, tile, PVC, stainless steel, copper, and more.
Another key distinction between the tool and the saw is the design. Makita's 36V Lxt Brushless 14" Cut-Off Saw weighs 35.9 lb, whereas the cut-off tool weighs just 2.6 lb with the battery. This is a significant difference that can greatly affect the way you use either implement. As a heavier device, the cut-off saw is best used in stationary settings, where its weight can contribute to stability. Conversely, the lighter cut-off is portable and can be used in various settings, given that you can carry it around in your toolbox.
As both appliances have specific use cases and pros and cons, you'll need to pick one based on how you intend to use it. Once you decide which to purchase, make sure to familiarize yourself with a few ways to maintain your Makita power tools for long-lasting performance.