Why This Makita Tool Isn't Just Another Take At A Cut-Off Saw

The 18V Lxt Brushless 3" Cut-Off Tool is a newer addition to Makita's lineup. However, Makita has long had cut-off saws, like the 36V Lxt Brushless 14" Cut-Off Saw, as part of its offerings. Although both tools have certain similarities in function, they have different applications. For instance, Makita describes this saw as a "metal-cutting solution." The 14" blade is great for undertaking large cuts with ease, meaning this is the Makita tool best suited for cutting metal conduits and pipes, among other materials. Makita's cut-off tool, in comparison, can cut wood, rubber, drywall, tile, PVC, stainless steel, copper, and more.

Another key distinction between the tool and the saw is the design. Makita's 36V Lxt Brushless 14" Cut-Off Saw weighs 35.9 lb, whereas the cut-off tool weighs just 2.6 lb with the battery. This is a significant difference that can greatly affect the way you use either implement. As a heavier device, the cut-off saw is best used in stationary settings, where its weight can contribute to stability. Conversely, the lighter cut-off is portable and can be used in various settings, given that you can carry it around in your toolbox.

As both appliances have specific use cases and pros and cons, you'll need to pick one based on how you intend to use it. Once you decide which to purchase, make sure to familiarize yourself with a few ways to maintain your Makita power tools for long-lasting performance.