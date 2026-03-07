3 Ryobi Gardening Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

People often say that the month of March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb, but the reality for much of the U.S. is a roller coaster of weather: warm and spring-like one day and cold and snowy the next. This transitional month, however, is a great time to start preparing for spring gardening with new smart gadgets and power tools, especially if you like another old adage: April showers bring May flowers!

Depending on where you live, it might not be time to plant quite yet, but you can start cleaning up those flower beds and making plans for your spring and summer gardens. You may even be able to plant hardier trees and shrubs if your soil is workable. You can also inventory your tools and supplies and make a shopping list. If you like to garden, you almost certainly have the basics in your garage or shed, including trowels, rakes, pruning shears, and gloves, but there's a vast array of gardening tools, both power and hand, that you may want to add to your arsenal before the winter finally lets go of its icy grip. Whether you already own a few signature-green Ryobi tools or this is your first time exploring the brand, here are three gardening tools that you may not know existed.