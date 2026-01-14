Ryobi EDGE Vs Standard ONE+ Batteries: Which Do Users Say Performs The Best?
Ryobi has a long history of producing tools that began with metal die-casting operations during WWII, continued with its first power tools in the 1960s, and culminated with the launch of its One+ cordless power tools in 1996. Over the past 30 years, the standard Ryobi 18-volt One+ battery has evolved, with the technological advancements found in the One+ HP as just one example. The Ryobi 18V One+ High Performance Edge battery takes the One+ HP a step further with the latest battery design, and remains compatible with all Ryobi One+ tools.
Both Ryobi One+ battery types hold a 4.7-star rating at Home Depot. While the standard batteries have 11,404 reviews compared to 10,182 for the Edge, many of the reviews are cross-posted between them. However, only 87% of Home Depot customers who purchased the Ryobi High Performance Edge battery recommend them to others. In comparison, 92% of buyers purchasing the standard Ryobi One+ batteries recommend the more affordable option.
Ryobi advertises that its One+ Edge batteries deliver more power and longer runtimes than its standard One+ batteries. However, on the r/ryobi subreddit, user "HappySeaweed5215" questions if the gains are worth the higher price of the more expensive battery. "Finakechi" responds, saying the Edge battery will "help a good bit" over the standard battery when paired with high-demand tools like impact wrenches and chainsaws. However, for tools with lower power consumption, the standard batteries perform just as well.
Edge and standard One+ Ryobi battery differences
To determine which battery is the right choice for your Ryobi tool, you should take note of the differences in price, power output, and size between the two battery types. The first thing you'll notice when comparing the two Ryobi battery types is the substantial price difference between the standard One+ and One+ High Performance Edge batteries. Home Depot sells a two-pack of standard One+ 18V 4-amp-hour Ryobi batteries for $69.00 and charges $129.00 for a single One+ 18V 4Ah Edge battery. Both battery packs are listed as a "Special Buy" on Home Depot's website, and neither comes with a battery charger.
Ryobi claims the Edge battery delivers twice the power and four times the runtime of standard lithium-ion batteries. These improvements are due to its tabless cell technology and enhanced communication between the tool and battery. Tabless battery cell construction allows electricity to flow across the length of the anode and cathode inside it. Tabbed cells, found in standard One+ batteries, use narrow bands, or tabs, on their anodes and cathodes that create pinch-points that impede the flow of electrons. The resistance inside the tabbed battery cell produces heat, which the tool combats by shutting itself off during high-demand applications.
The Ryobi One+ Edge 4Ah battery is visibly more compact than the standard One+ 4Ah battery. While the length and width of the batteries remain similar to fit with the Ryobi One+ system, the Edge battery base, where the lithium-ion battery cells are stored, is shorter from top to bottom.
Methodology
While the decision of which battery is best depends on the individual, users agree that Ryobi 18V One+ High Performance Edge batteries outperform standard One+ versions. Most users are also skeptical about whether the improvement is worth the difference in price.
To reach this conclusion, we first consulted Ryobi specs and information from other battery brands to understand the difference between standard Ryobi One+ tabbed battery construction and the tabless construction used in the One+ High Performance Edge battery. With that information, we sought out professional opinions on which battery is truly better.
User opinions expressed in reviews posted on Home Depot and Ryobi websites indicate that most people were happy with their purchases of either battery. Reddit users who claim to have experience with both battery types provided the most insight into which battery performs best, noting that the Edge is better but perhaps not worth the investment for every Ryobi tool or its users.