Ryobi EDGE Vs Standard ONE+ Batteries: Which Do Users Say Performs The Best?

Ryobi has a long history of producing tools that began with metal die-casting operations during WWII, continued with its first power tools in the 1960s, and culminated with the launch of its One+ cordless power tools in 1996. Over the past 30 years, the standard Ryobi 18-volt One+ battery has evolved, with the technological advancements found in the One+ HP as just one example. The Ryobi 18V One+ High Performance Edge battery takes the One+ HP a step further with the latest battery design, and remains compatible with all Ryobi One+ tools.

Both Ryobi One+ battery types hold a 4.7-star rating at Home Depot. While the standard batteries have 11,404 reviews compared to 10,182 for the Edge, many of the reviews are cross-posted between them. However, only 87% of Home Depot customers who purchased the Ryobi High Performance Edge battery recommend them to others. In comparison, 92% of buyers purchasing the standard Ryobi One+ batteries recommend the more affordable option.

Ryobi advertises that its One+ Edge batteries deliver more power and longer runtimes than its standard One+ batteries. However, on the r/ryobi subreddit, user "HappySeaweed5215" questions if the gains are worth the higher price of the more expensive battery. "Finakechi" responds, saying the Edge battery will "help a good bit" over the standard battery when paired with high-demand tools like impact wrenches and chainsaws. However, for tools with lower power consumption, the standard batteries perform just as well.