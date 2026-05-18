These 16 Awesome Cars Are Turning 20 Years Old In 2026

The 2000s were a period of change for the automotive industry, to put things lightly. Most manufacturers were making big changes to their lineups, whether that was by discontinuing the cars that led them through the 1990s or starting new generations that better aligned with shifting goalposts and market demands. A lot of these changes came in the middle of the decade, which is somehow already 20 years ago.

While tightening emissions regulations had a massive impact on the cars that manufacturers could build, the 2006 model year still gave us plenty of cars that put the driving experience at the very forefront, many of which laid the foundations for cars that are still in the industry's various lineups today. Here's a closer look at 16 of the coolest 20-year-old cars from the 2006 model year that remind us of how special the industry still was amidst plenty of rules and restrictions that were beginning to creep in.