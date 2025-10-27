Is The Honda S2000 Worth Buying, 20 Years On? I Put It To The Test

It's tough to challenge nostalgia. Deep in our hearts we want the past to live on. "Back in my day" thoughts constantly flood our brains when some new product comes out, or a new trend challenges our pre-conceived notions of how things should be. And there's almost nowhere that this commitment to the perceived quality of the past is stronger than in the car community. While muscle cars from the 1950s and 1960s dominated the nostalgia space for a long time, these days, there's a big shift to Japanese sports cars.

Models like the Nissan GT-R and Toyota Supra are fetching scarcely-believable prices on auction websites, raising the tide for all four-wheeled JDM ships. One such vessel seeing fresh buoyancy is the Honda S2000. While it's not as highly-regarded as headline grabbers like the Supra or GT-R, the S2K has a strong following. A number of S2000 CR's have sold for over $100,000 in the past few years, giving them solid standing as investment-worthy enthusiasts cars.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

After attending a retrospective Honda Prelude event recently, I was offered the chance to drive another museum piece Honda had in its rotating display: a 2006 S2000. Naturally, on top of wanting to drive the well-maintained convertible, I wanted to put my nostalgia to the test and reacquaint myself with an icon that came out when I was in high school. I'd driven S2000's decades ago, and was curious to see whether this one stood the test of time.