How Fast Was The Honda S2K & How Much Does One Cost Today?
The Honda S2000, one of the best Honda sports cars ever made, has long been celebrated for its raw, analog performance, and that performance still holds up remarkably well. The original AP1 model, produced from 2000 to 2003, could accelerate from 0-60 mph in around six seconds and top out at around 158 mph.
Its successor, the AP2, which ran from 2004 to 2009, was capable of 149 mph with subtle refinements that slightly improved drivability without compromising the car's high-revving spirit. For sports car enthusiasts, the ultimate expression of the model came with the Club Racer, or CR variant, built between 2007 and 2009. The CR not only maintained the AP2's raw speed, it could also sprint from 0-60mph in less than six seconds. It offered superior track performance and wider tires, making it the most serious version of the S2000 ever sold.
In the used car market, according to Classic.com, AP1s are benchmarked at $28,596, with prices ranging widely from $7,596 to $95,200, and average sales hovering around $28,521. The later AP2 commands slightly more, with a benchmark of $33,394. But it's the Club Racer that truly stands apart. Its market benchmark is a steep $77,128, and it's not uncommon to see asking prices climbing to $200,000. In the right condition, the S2000 has evolved from a budget sports car into a bona fide collector's item.
Inside the machine: what made the Honda S2K so special
What separated the Honda S2000 from its rivals wasn't just its speed, it was the incredible precision of its engineering. Under the long aluminum hood of the original AP1 sat the F20C, an inline four-cylinder engine that produces a staggering 124 horsepower per liter, and it revs all the way to 9,000 rpm. What made the F20C engine so special was that at the time, no other mass-produced engine offered a higher specific output. Equipped with one of the slickest six-speed manual gearboxes in the market, the F20C wasn't just about brute force, it was about making every gear shift feel like an event.
There was also double wishbone suspension in the front and almost perfect weight distribution, which is one of the things you should know before buying a Honda S2000. When the AP2 arrived in 2004, Honda tweaked the formula. The engine grew to 2.2 liters, sacrificing a bit of redline to add low-end torque, primarily for the American market. Various other minor improvements like traction control were also introduced, aimed at improving real-world drivability and making the car easier to control for less experienced drivers.
Then came the aforementioned Club Racer (CR) in 2007, a track-focused machine with sharper aerodynamics, reduced weight, and a stiffer suspension setup. Each iteration of the S2000 built upon its predecessor's strengths, offering enthusiasts a unique driving experience characterized by precision, balance, and performance.